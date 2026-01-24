Republic Day 2026: European Commission chief arrives in Delhi

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a state visit. She was received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. Von der Leyen, along with European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, will be the chief guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

Upcoming events EU leaders to attend 16th EU-India Summit Apart from the Republic Day celebrations, the two leaders will represent the European Union at the 16th EU-India Summit on January 27. The summit is aimed at strengthening the EU-India strategic partnership across key policy areas such as trade, security, defense, and clean transition. They will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit.

Trade discussions Von der Leyen's historic trade agreement announcement Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this week, von der Leyen hinted at a "historic trade agreement" with India. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has called the proposed free trade agreement "the mother of all deals." This comes as both New Delhi and Brussels seek to expand market access amid tightening global trade conditions due to US tariffs and Chinese export restrictions.

Economic collaboration India, EU seek closer cooperation amid global trade tensions India and the European Union have been affected by US President Donald Trump's trade policies. India faces tariffs of up to 50% on certain exports to the US, while the EU has not ratified a trade deal with Washington that has drawn criticism for being unbalanced. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met ambassadors from EU member states on Thursday, stressing the need for closer cooperation to "derisk the world economy" in response to unpredictable US policies.

Diplomatic visit EU Vice-President Kaja Kallas's official visit to India Before the arrival of the two Republic Day chief guests, EU Vice-President Kaja Kallas also landed in New Delhi on her first official visit to India. Kallas has called India "indispensable" to Europe's economic and strategic future. The 27-nation bloc has also pushed ahead with a new security and defense partnership with India.