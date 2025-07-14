Next Article
Robert Vadra faces ED in Bhandari money laundering case
Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday about alleged money laundering tied to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
The ED says Bhandari bought and renovated a London flat in 2009 using funds from Vadra—an accusation Vadra firmly denies, calling it a "political witch hunt."
He insists he neither owns nor paid for the property.
Vadra says he has done nothing wrong
Bhandari fled India in 2016 after tax raids and was declared a fugitive economic offender just this month.
A UK court recently blocked India's attempt to extradite him, so he remains abroad.
Meanwhile, the ED is still investigating; Vadra continues to cooperate but maintains he's done nothing wrong.