Robert Vadra faces ED in Bhandari money laundering case India Jul 14, 2025

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday about alleged money laundering tied to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The ED says Bhandari bought and renovated a London flat in 2009 using funds from Vadra—an accusation Vadra firmly denies, calling it a "political witch hunt."

He insists he neither owns nor paid for the property.