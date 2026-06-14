RSS chief Bhagwat defends Hosabale's Pakistan dialogue remarks
What's the story
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has defended his organization's general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, who had called for dialogue with Pakistan. Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Bhagwat said the RSS does not have an independent foreign policy and follows the central government's stance on Pakistan. He emphasized that there are people in Pakistan who believe the partition was wrong and praised the work of the RSS.
Future considerations
India might have to absorb Pakistan, says Bhagwat
Bhagwat also spoke about possible future scenarios between India and Pakistan, saying if India were to defeat Pakistan beyond repair, the people there would have to be brought into Bharat or live peacefully. He said, "We are not like Hitler. That is not our nature or our way." He stressed, "We should vanquish injustice and tyranny, but we should also preserve what is good."
Controversial statements
Hosabale's remarks on Pakistan drew criticism and support
Hosabale had earlier said that while India's security and self-respect must be protected, doors for dialogue should remain open. His comments had drawn criticism from opposition politicians like Mehbooba Mufti and Kapil Sibal. However, he found support from former Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane. Bhagwat defended Hosabale's remarks by saying there are people in Pakistan who think partition was wrong.
Partition views
Keep doors open for talks with Pakistan, says Bhagwat
Bhagwat said, "But there are a lot of people in Pakistan who believe the partition of Bharat was wrong and many journalists there praise the RSS and its work." He added that there is an undercurrent of anti-Pakistan sentiment against the two-nation theory. The Sangh chief reiterated India's need to keep doors open for talks with Pakistan as part of its nature.