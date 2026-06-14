RSS chief Bhagwat defends Hosabale's Pakistan dialogue remarks

Future considerations

India might have to absorb Pakistan, says Bhagwat

Bhagwat also spoke about possible future scenarios between India and Pakistan, saying if India were to defeat Pakistan beyond repair, the people there would have to be brought into Bharat or live peacefully. He said, "We are not like Hitler. That is not our nature or our way." He stressed, "We should vanquish injustice and tyranny, but we should also preserve what is good."