What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ordered a shoot-at-sight directive for any untoward incidents in the Dhubri district.

The order comes as the region has been tense since the head of a cow was found near a Hanuman temple on June 8, a day after Bakrid.

Sarma said he had ordered the immediate arrest of all criminals in Dhubri, which has been targeted by fundamentalist forces from Bangladesh.