Shoot-at-sight order in Assam's Dhubri amid communal unrest
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ordered a shoot-at-sight directive for any untoward incidents in the Dhubri district.
The order comes as the region has been tense since the head of a cow was found near a Hanuman temple on June 8, a day after Bakrid.
Sarma said he had ordered the immediate arrest of all criminals in Dhubri, which has been targeted by fundamentalist forces from Bangladesh.
Details
Have ordered shoot-at-sight in Dhubri: Sarma
Sarma told reporters, "I have ordered a shoot-at-sight in Dhubri if any kind of untoward situation happens. The order is applicable for any illegal activities, including stone-pelting."
He said there was an organized conspiracy to create communal tension by making Dhubri a part of Bangladesh.
"A series of events aimed at stoking communal violence indicates a Bangladeshi force is at work in Dhubri," he said.
Background
Secessionist posters found in Dhubri
Sarma said secessionist posters attributed to a group named "Nobin Bangla" were pasted in parts of Dhubri, calling for a fight to make the district part of Bangladesh.
Muslims, mostly Bengali speakers, are in the majority in Dhubri. According to the 2011 Census, Muslims account for almost 74% of the district's population.
The CM also spoke about a new network of cattle smugglers active in the region.
Recent events
Tension in Dhubri
Dhubri has been tense since the severed head of a cow was found near a Hanuman temple on June 8.
Sarma said the matter was resolved after leaders from both communities met, but another cow's head was found at the same spot the next day, escalating tensions.
The Dhubri district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under BNSS 2023 on June 9 to prevent further communal clashes.