6 killed, 20 injured in fire at Tamil Nadu hospital

Dec 13, 2024

What's the story A fire at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul on Thursday night claimed six lives. They were all found unconscious in a lift and were rushed to a nearby hospital. More than 20 people were also injured in the incident. Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi confirmed that patients were evacuated from the burning hospital and shifted to nearby government and private hospitals. At least 29 patients were shifted to Dindigul Government Hospital for immediate care.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway to determine cause of fire

"We are working to control the situation and ensure the safety of everyone involved," said a senior official from the fire and rescue department. According to preliminary findings, the fire may have started due to an electrical short circuit. More than three fire engines and nearly 10 ambulances were dispatched to rescue patients stuck inside the hospital in Gandhi Nagar, a senior official said.

Twitter Post

Visuals from the hospital