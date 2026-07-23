Meghalaya honeymoon murder: SC cancels bail of Sonam Raghuvanshi
What's the story
The Supreme Court has canceled the bail of Sonam Raghuvanshi, an accused in the murder of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year. The court directed Raghuvanshi to surrender before the trial court within three weeks, adding that if there is a delay in the trial, she may apply for bail again after six months. The Meghalaya government had challenged a High Court order that granted her bail on grounds of not being informed about "grounds of arrest."
Arrest grounds
Meghalaya government contended Raghuvanshi was informed of grounds for arrest
The Meghalaya government contended that Raghuvanshi was informed of the grounds for her arrest, with only a typographical error in the arrest memo.
The memo incorrectly cited Section 403(1), a provision that does not exist, instead of Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to murder.
Upholding the trial court order granting her bail, the high court said the recurrence across records showed a lack of due diligence by investigators.
Bail reconsidered
Raghuvanshi given 2 options by Supreme Court
The Supreme Court had earlier raised concerns over the basis on which Raghuvanshi was granted bail by lower courts.
The court had then given Raghuvanshi two options: contest her bail on merit or surrender temporarily while key witnesses testify before the trial court.
If the trial isn't completed within six months, she can seek bail again from the apex court.
Case background
Case attracted nationwide attention
The case attracted nationwide attention after Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
Raja's body was later found from a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.
Sonam was traced days later in Uttar Pradesh and named as the main accused along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha in the murder conspiracy.