Meghalaya honeymoon murder: SC cancels bail of Sonam Raghuvanshi

The Meghalaya government contended that Raghuvanshi was informed of the grounds for her arrest, with only a typographical error in the arrest memo.

The memo incorrectly cited Section 403(1), a provision that does not exist, instead of Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to murder.

Upholding the trial court order granting her bail, the high court said the recurrence across records showed a lack of due diligence by investigators.