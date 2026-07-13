Supreme Court asks Baba Kalyani, Sugandha Hiremath to mediate inheritance
The Supreme Court has urged Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath to try mediation for their huge over ₹1 lakh crore family inheritance dispute.
After Hiremath asked for a peaceful resolution, Chief Justice Surya Kant gently reminded them, "You may have said no to mediation earlier but when Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court requests, will you not heed to it."
Justice Bagchi says mediation needs cooperation
Justice Joymalya Bagchi pointed out that real progress in mediation needs both sides to drop the rivalry and work together.
The bench hopes skilled mediators can help settle things faster than dragging it out in court.
Top lawyers like Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal are representing Kalyani, while Shyam Divan is on Hiremath's side, showing just how high-stakes this long-running family feud really is.