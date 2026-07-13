Supreme Court asks Baba Kalyani, Sugandha Hiremath to mediate inheritance

The Supreme Court has urged Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath to try mediation for their huge over ₹1 lakh crore family inheritance dispute.

After Hiremath asked for a peaceful resolution, Chief Justice Surya Kant gently reminded them, "You may have said no to mediation earlier but when Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court requests, will you not heed to it."