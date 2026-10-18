Supreme Court orders social media platforms to strengthen child protections
India
The Supreme Court has told social media platforms to get serious about protecting kids online.
Instead of blocking internet access, the court wants stronger safeguards against child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM).
This decision came after concerns that platforms weren't doing enough to keep young users safe.
Supreme Court orders national CSEAM database
To help, the court ordered a national database so known harmful content can be taken down fast, and new cases can be reported within two hours.
The judges also pointed out that the internet is vital for learning and connecting (especially for kids in remote areas or with special needs), so safety shouldn't come at the cost of access.