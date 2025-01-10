'Don't find error': SC dismisses petitions against same-sex marriage verdict
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has rejected review petitions against its October 2023 ruling that refused to recognize same-sex marriages.
The five-judge bench, including Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, BV Nagarathna, PS Narasimha and Dipankar Datta, examined the petitions in chambers on Thursday.
The bench said they did not find any error apparent on the record and concluded the judgments were "in accordance with law and as such no interference is warranted."
Verdict details
Original verdict and its implications
The original verdict was pronounced by a Constitution bench headed by then-Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. In a 3-2 majority decision, the bench ruled against granting legal status to same-sex marriages/civil unions.
The October 2023 ruling had denied legal recognition for queer marriages, claiming it was a legislative matter.
The court had also refrained from recognizing civil unions for same-sex couples.
Legal debate
Petitioners' arguments and court's response
After the verdict, several petitions were filed, arguing that the ruling compelled gay couples to live a lie and did not safeguard their fundamental rights. The petitioners argued the judgment was "manifestly unjust" and contrary to constitutional values.
Although the court recognized discrimination against queer people, it didn't offer legal protection or relief.
The court had earlier concurred that queer couples have a right to cohabit without violence or interference but fell short of formally recognizing their relationships as marriages.