What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has rejected review petitions against its October 2023 ruling that refused to recognize same-sex marriages.

The five-judge bench, including Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, BV Nagarathna, PS Narasimha and Dipankar Datta, examined the petitions in chambers on Thursday.

The bench said they did not find any error apparent on the record and concluded the judgments were "in accordance with law and as such no interference is warranted."