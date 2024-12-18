Summarize Simplifying... In short A man in Tamil Nadu bravely chased away a crocodile using only a stick, an act that has since gone viral on social media.

The crocodile's appearance is believed to be due to recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding, which led to excess water being released from the nearly full Sathanur Dam.

The dam, a popular tourist spot, continues to manage high water levels by releasing water through spillway gates.

The incident took place on Tuesday

Tamil Nadu: Man chases away crocodile using just stick

What's the story In a brave act, a man in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai chased away an eight-foot-long crocodile that had wandered onto the tourist walkway at Sathanur Dam. The incident took place on Tuesday and was caught on camera, a video of which is now going viral on social media. Reportedly, recent floods in the area had washed up the reptile onto the path.

Dam authorities alert public, man chases away crocodile

Upon spotting the crocodile, dam authorities immediately warned the public by ringing a siren. However, despite the warning, a man bravely approached the reptile and succeeded in scaring it away with just a long stick. The video of the brave act has since gone viral on social media, attracting a lot of attention.

Crocodile's presence linked to recent floods

Sources claim the crocodile might have entered through a gate and chose to remain on the walkway to sunbathe. This bizarre incident is thought to be a consequence of recent heavy rains in the area, which caused nearly two lakh cusecs of excess water to be released into the river. The swift water flow has now turned into a local attraction after floodwaters were released from the dam in Sengam.

Sathanur Dam's water level nears full capacity

The water level at the Sathanur Dam has reached 117.4 feet, just shy of its full capacity of 119 feet. The high water level has required continuous release through spillway gates to control the excess volume. The dam, situated in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district, is a popular tourist spot, famous for its scenic beauty and recreational activities such as boating and fishing.