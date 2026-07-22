18-year-old arrested after running ₹64cr cyber fraud network using AI

Cops said that while he was a Class 11 dropout, Shakya became an expert coder by the age of 16.

He used AI tools and Telegram channels to create fake applications that closely resembled genuine apps.

Reportedly, he operated on a subscription model, selling customized malware to cybercriminals operating from Jharkhand's Jamtara, as well as networks in Haryana and Rajasthan for ₹15,000 a month.