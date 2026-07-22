18-year-old arrested after running ₹64cr cyber fraud network using AI
What's the story
The Surat City Cyber Crime Cell has arrested an 18-year-old Class 11 dropout, Rohit Virendrasinh Shakya, for allegedly running a nationwide cyber fraud network. Shakya was arrested from a hotel in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He is accused of creating fake banking and government mobile applications using artificial intelligence and Telegram to defraud victims across India of over ₹64 crore.
Expertise revealed
Despite being a school dropout, Shakya became an expert coder
Cops said that while he was a Class 11 dropout, Shakya became an expert coder by the age of 16.
He used AI tools and Telegram channels to create fake applications that closely resembled genuine apps.
Reportedly, he operated on a subscription model, selling customized malware to cybercriminals operating from Jharkhand's Jamtara, as well as networks in Haryana and Rajasthan for ₹15,000 a month.
Fraudulent tactics
Two types of applications were developed by Shakya
According to investigators, Shakya developed two types of applications, "victim app" and "admin app."
The "victim app" was installed by unsuspecting users, while the "admin app" gave fraudsters real-time access to OTPs and banking credentials.
The fake applications impersonated trusted institutions like SBI, PNB, Axis Bank, UCO Bank, and ICICI Bank, among others.
Investigation launched
Investigation launched after victim reported cyber fraud in May
According to India Today, the investigation was launched after a Surat resident reported losing ₹5 lakh in cyber fraud in May.
The victim received a fake "PNB One.apk" file over WhatsApp and installed it, thinking it was the official Punjab National Bank application.
This led to unauthorized access to his banking details and a transfer of ₹5 lakh from his Prime Co-operative Bank account to a Union Bank account.
Fraud scale
Over 54,000 fraudulent transactions worth ₹64.38 crore
Digital forensic analysis revealed Shakya had developed 121 malicious APK applications that were installed on 21,672 mobile phones across India.
The investigation found that 2,928 devices were fully compromised, leading to 54,094 fraudulent banking transactions worth around ₹64.38 crore.
Fake RTO challan applications accounted for the most frauds, followed by fake SBI and PNB applications.
Distribution method
Malicious APKs distributed through Telegram to organized cybercrime syndicates
Investigators discovered that the malicious APKs were distributed through Telegram to organized cybercrime syndicates mainly in Jamtara, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
The distribution was done under a monthly subscription model with regular updates and maintenance.
Surat Police have seized two mobile phones and a laptop from Shakya as part of their investigation into this extensive cyber fraud network.