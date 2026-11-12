Three CRPF personnel shot at Kulgam checkpoint, Jammu and Kashmir
Three CRPF personnel were shot and injured at a checkpoint in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday afternoon.
The attackers fired at the CRPF personnel and escaped; one officer is critically hurt while the other two are being treated in Srinagar.
Safety concerns after Kulgam attack
The attack happened close to an event attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, raising fresh questions about safety in the region.
Political leaders like Mehbooba Mufti called for peace, while Congress's Tariq Hamid Karra criticized the government over what he called a security lapse.
The incident highlights ongoing instability despite official claims of improvement.