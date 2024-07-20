BSF officer, jawan succumb to extreme heat

What's the story A Border Security Force (BSF) officer and a jawan died due to extreme heat while patrolling the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat. The incident took place in the Harami Nallah area, notorious for its severe weather conditions, especially during the summer. The deceased were identified as assistant commandant Vishwadeo and head constable Dayal Ram. Both men reportedly suffered a heat stroke and dehydration on Friday during a "zero line" patrol along the border.

Extreme heat conditions cited as cause of death

Vishwadeo, a member of the 59th battalion of the BSF, and Ram collapsed during their patrol due to heat stroke and dehydration. They were immediately rushed to a health facility in Bhuj for medical attention. Despite prompt medical intervention, their lives could not be saved. The current temperatures in the Rann of Kutch and Harami Nallah areas range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels reaching 80 to 82 percent.