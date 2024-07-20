In short Simplifying... In short Under the Modi government, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has seen a rise in both funding and First Information Reports (FIRs) against students, with 35 FIRs lodged since 2016.

By Chanshimla Varah 02:57 pm Jul 20, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which has earned a reputation for frequent student protests, saw a substantial increase in funding under the present Narendra Modi administration, as per data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request. The RTI activist, Prafful Sarda from Pune, requested information on the subsidies given to JNU during PM Modi's term and the preceding decade. The response revealed that JNU received ₹2,055 crore from 2004-05 to 2014-15, which surged to ₹3,030 crore between 2015-16 and 2022-23.

FIR increase

Rise in FIRs against JNU students under current regime

Alongside the funding surge, there has been a notable increase in the number of First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against JNU students. According to the information, no FIRs were registered against students prior to 2016. However, since then, 35 FIRs have been lodged by the JNU administration against its own students. "In 2016, for the first time in JNU's history, 35 FIRs were registered by the JNU administration," Sarda stated.

Information delay

Challenges in obtaining FIR details: RTI activist

Sarda encountered difficulties in procuring further details on these FIRs through the RTI due to delays and incomplete responses. "They did not share the names or the number of people involved. Many other details are still awaited. I just hope that this time, without further delay, the CPIO Central Public Information Officer] will respond promptly," Sarda revealed.

Investment

Government should invest in more national universities

In conclusion, Sarda said the government should invest in more national universities and support existing ones. He suggested that Mumbai and Pune universities be prioritized for benefits because they serve a large number of students from rural areas. "We need more national universities, and the government should prioritize giving this benefit to Mumbai and Pune universities. Every year, lakhs of students from rural areas take admission, and it will benefit them greatly," he said.