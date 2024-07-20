In short Simplifying... In short A woman died and several people are feared trapped after balconies of the Rubinisa Manzil building in Mumbai collapsed.

The building, housing around 35-40 people at the time, had been previously flagged by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority for its dilapidated condition.

Emergency services are currently conducting rescue operations, amidst concerns about the city's building safety regulations.

Building collapse in Mumbai leaves one dead

Mumbai: Woman killed, several feared trapped after building's balconies collapse

By Chanshimla Varah 02:31 pm Jul 20, 202402:31 pm

What's the story A woman lost her life, while several people are feared trapped after a portion of the Rubinissa Manzil building near the Grant Road station in Mumbai collapsed on Saturday. According to the Hindustan Times, the collapse occurred around 11:00am when the front-facing balcony and parts of the second and third floors of the four-story building came crashing down.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations underway, four still trapped

At the time of the collapse, an estimated 35-40 people were inside the building. All occupants have been safely evacuated, but authorities report that four individuals remain trapped under debris. Locals at the scene were seen lifting concrete slabs to free a man whose leg was stuck. Emergency services responded swiftly with fire engines, police, and ambulances currently conducting rescue operations on site.

Safety concerns

Building's dilapidated condition previously noted

The Rubinisa Manzil was a cessed building under the purview of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Per reports, the MHADA had previously issued a notice regarding the building's dilapidated condition, raising concerns about the timeliness and efficiency of Mumbai's building safety regulations. The city ans its surrounding areas have been seeing heavy rain for the last three days.