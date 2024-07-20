Mumbai: Woman killed, several feared trapped after building's balconies collapse
A woman lost her life, while several people are feared trapped after a portion of the Rubinissa Manzil building near the Grant Road station in Mumbai collapsed on Saturday. According to the Hindustan Times, the collapse occurred around 11:00am when the front-facing balcony and parts of the second and third floors of the four-story building came crashing down.
Rescue operations underway, four still trapped
At the time of the collapse, an estimated 35-40 people were inside the building. All occupants have been safely evacuated, but authorities report that four individuals remain trapped under debris. Locals at the scene were seen lifting concrete slabs to free a man whose leg was stuck. Emergency services responded swiftly with fire engines, police, and ambulances currently conducting rescue operations on site.
Building's dilapidated condition previously noted
The Rubinisa Manzil was a cessed building under the purview of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Per reports, the MHADA had previously issued a notice regarding the building's dilapidated condition, raising concerns about the timeliness and efficiency of Mumbai's building safety regulations. The city ans its surrounding areas have been seeing heavy rain for the last three days.