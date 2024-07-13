In short Simplifying... In short A man in Uttar Pradesh, India, is reportedly bitten by a snake every Saturday, puzzling doctors.

UP man bitten by snake every Saturday; doctors baffled

By Chanshimla Varah 01:24 pm Jul 13, 202401:24 pm

What's the story A 24-year-old man from Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, claims to have been bitten by a snake seven times within a span of 40 days. The man, identified as Vikas Dubey, has sought financial aid from local authorities due to the recurring incidents. Chief Medical Officer Rajiv Nayan Giri stated that Dubey "came to the Collectorate and cried that he had spent a lot of money to cure the snake bite and now he requested financial help from the authorities."

Doubts raised

Medical team questions validity of repeated snake bites

Giri has recommended Dubey to seek treatment at a government-run hospital where anti-snake venom is provided free of charge. However, the peculiar pattern of snake bites happening every Saturday has raised eyebrows among medical professionals. Giri expressed his skepticism, stating, "We still need to figure out if it is actually a snake that's biting him. We also need to see the competence of the doctor who is treating him."

Probing mystery

Investigation team formed to probe Dubey's case

In light of the unusual circumstances, a team of three doctors has been assembled to investigate Dubey's case. Giri explained the decision, saying, "This is why we thought of forming a team to investigate the case, after which I will tell the people the truth of the matter." Officials have confirmed that Dubey has consistently been admitted to and discharged from the same hospital within a day following each snake bite incident.