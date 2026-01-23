UP student amputates foot to seek quota; what happened next 

In a bizarre incident, a man from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh , allegedly amputated his own foot to be eligible for the disability quota in medical college admissions. The youth, identified as Suraj Bhaskar, had previously failed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) twice and resorted to this extreme measure, according to PTI. He staged the amputation as an attack by unidentified assailants on January 18 and reported it to police five days later.

Investigation progress Police investigation reveals inconsistencies in Bhaskar's story Initially, an FIR was registered against unknown persons on charges of attempted murder based on Bhaskar's complaint. However, Circle Officer Goldie Gupta noted that "the victim repeatedly changed his statement and tried to mislead the police." This prompted a closer look into the case. Police then examined call detail records, which revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman he intended to marry. Questioning the woman in the probe further deepened suspicion, police said.

Document failure Bhaskar's failed attempts to secure disability-related documents Further investigation revealed that Bhaskar had previously tried to get disability-related documents from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) but was unsuccessful. The police found no evidence of an assault and suspected that Bhaskar used a machine for the amputation, as there were no signs of weapon use. According to police, the foot was chopped off cleanly. It appeared like a machine had been used. They also searched an under-construction house where the incident allegedly took place but couldn't find the foot.

Medical update Bhaskar's medical condition stable, police await his statement Investigators suspect he injected himself with anesthesia before amputating his foot, given his pharmacy degree. Police also discovered a diary during their investigation. The investigation found that before starting any work, he would set a goal and note it down in his diary. He had even written in his journal about getting admission in 2026. "I will become an MBBS doctor in 2026," he reportedly wrote.

