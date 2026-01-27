'Why not sell convicts' assets for acid-attack survivors' compensation?' SC 

The Supreme Court has suggested stricter punishments for acid attack offenders and the possibility of attaching their assets to compensate victims. The suggestion was made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik. The court was hearing Malik's plea seeking recognition and protection for victims forced to consume acid.

Legal struggle Malik's 16-year legal battle Malik, who was present in court, informed the bench that she had spent 16 years fighting her case. She lamented that all her assailants were acquitted and requested that the high court be directed to expedite her appeal against their acquittal. The court also sought reports from all high courts on pending acid attack cases across India.

Case backlog High courts report on pending acid attack cases So far, 15 high courts have furnished pending acid attack cases. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number with 198 pending cases, followed by Gujarat (114), West Bengal (60), Bihar (68), and Maharashtra (58). The court asked all high courts to prioritize these cases and finish them in a time-bound manner. "All State Legal Services Authorities are directed to submit schemes, if any, implemented by them for rehabilitation, compensation or medical aid to the victims of acid attacks," the bench said.

Advertisement

Data request SC seeks detailed information on acid attack incidents The court asked all States and Union Territories to provide detailed information on acid attack incidents within four weeks. This includes year-wise data on incidents, charge sheets filed, trial pendency, and victim details such as education and medical treatment. The court also sought separate details for victims forced to consume acid.

Advertisement