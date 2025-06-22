Chhatarpur kidnapping: Woman, daughters found in Haryana; 7 arrested

A woman and her two minor daughters, aged seven and five, who were allegedly abducted from their home in Madhya Pradesh 's Chhatarpur district on Saturday afternoon, have been found in Haryana 's Bhiwani. The incident took place around 12:30pm when a dozen armed men stormed their house in Sumedi village under Lavkushnagar police station limits. The attackers thrashed the woman's husband, Hariram Pal, and fired shots into the air before fleeing with the victims.

Suspect apprehension Accused Sanjay Rajput traced to Bhiwani The prime accused, Sanjay Rajput, was traced to Bhiwani with the help of local police. Lavkushnagar sub-divisional police officer (SDOP) Naveen Dubey confirmed that six other suspects have been arrested from different parts of Chhatarpur. "All remaining suspects have been identified," Dubey said. At least four police teams are conducting raids to nab others involved in this incident.

Relationship unveiled Woman's relationship with accused The investigation has revealed that Rajput had a two-year relationship with the woman, which her family had opposed. Dubey said, "The family had known about this for a while and had asked him [Mr. Rajput] to stop coming to their house." After a dispute last week, Rajput allegedly planned the abduction. However, it is still unclear if the woman was involved in planning or went "willingly" with Rajput.

Legal proceedings Case registered under relevant sections of BNS A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempted murder and assault. The police have also seized at least four vehicles used in the abduction. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the accused carrying out the kidnapping in broad daylight.