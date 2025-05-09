5 refreshing recipes that use lemongrass
Known for its citrusy aroma and flavor, lemongrass is a versatile herb often used in Asian cuisine.
The herb adds a refreshing twist to different dishes, which is why it's adored by foodies.
Be it for elevating your soups or making a delightful dessert, lemongrass can be the star ingredient.
Here are five amazing recipes that bring out lemongrass's unique taste, for every palate.
Soup delight
Lemongrass coconut soup
Lemongrass coconut soup is a comforting dish that mixes the rich creaminess of coconut milk with the zesty notes of lemongrass.
To make this soup, simmer chopped lemongrass stalks with ginger and garlic in vegetable broth.
Add coconut milk and vegetables of your choice like mushrooms or bell peppers.
Season with lime juice and soy sauce for an extra kick.
This soup is perfect for warming up on cooler days.
Stir-fry magic
Lemongrass tofu stir-fry
For a quick and flavorful meal, try lemongrass tofu stir-fry.
Marinate tofu cubes in a mixture of minced lemongrass, soy sauce, and sesame oil, and fry them until golden brown.
Toss the tofu with colorful vegetables such as bell peppers and snap peas in a hot pan.
Finish with fresh basil leaves for added aroma and serve over steamed rice or noodles.
Refreshing beverage
Lemongrass iced tea
Lemongrass iced tea provides a refreshing option to relish this aromatic herb on warm days.
Simply boil water with crushed lemongrass stalks till fragrant, and strain into a pitcher filled with ice cubes.
Sweeten with honey or sugar as per taste preferences before adding slices of lemon or lime for added zestiness, if desired.
Flavorful side dish
Lemongrass rice pilaf
Elevate your rice dishes by incorporating fragrant elements like finely chopped fresh lemongrasses into pilafs!
Start by sauteing onions, along with minced garlic, till translucent; add rinsed basmati rice, followed closely behind by vegetable stock.
Infuse delicately using bruised lemongrass pieces tied together securely using kitchen twine, ensuring easy removal later.
Once cooked through completely, this ensures the subtlety present within each grain itself!
Sweet treats
Lemograsses infused dessert bars
Create your dessert bars with a shortbread crust by mixing flour, butter, and sugar.
Press onto a tray lined with parchment paper and bake for a short while.
For the filling, mix condensed milk, lemon zest, and finely chopped lemongrass.
This way, you create a treat that caters to any sweet tooth you encounter in your culinary exploration.