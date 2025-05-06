You need to try these savory seaweed recipes
Seaweed, a nutrient-dense marine plant, is taking over kitchens around the globe for its unique taste and health benefits.
Rich in iodine, vitamins, and minerals, seaweed can be a versatile ingredient in multiple dishes.
Be it salads or soups, adding seaweed to meals can provide a unique flavor profile that is delicious and satisfying.
Here are some top recipes to experiment with seaweed.
Fresh flavors
Seaweed salad with sesame dressing
A simple yet flavorful dish, seaweed salad with sesame dressing brings together the umami taste of the seaweed with the nutty aroma of the sesame seeds.
For this dish, rehydrate dried seaweed in water until tender. Toss it with sliced cucumber and carrots for crunch.
Drizzle a dressing made from soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and toasted sesame seeds, over the salad before serving.
Comforting warmth
Miso soup with seaweed
Miso soup is a comforting dish that complements the subtle flavors of seaweed.
Start by simmering some water or vegetable broth and adding miso paste until dissolved.
Add pieces of tofu and rehydrated wakame seaweed to the soup for texture.
Garnish with chopped green onions before serving to make it even more aromatic.
Portable snacks
Seaweed rice balls (onigiri)
Seaweed rice balls are an easy-to-make, on-the-go snack.
Simply cook some short-grain rice until sticky, then shape it into small balls or triangles using your hands/mold.
Wrap each rice ball partially in nori sheets to add flavor and hold them together.
You can fill these snacks with ingredients like pickled vegetables or avocado for variety.
Quick meal option
Sea vegetable stir-fry
For a quick, nutritious meal option, try a stir-fry of different kinds of sea vegetables like kombu or arame and fresh vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli florets sauteed in olive oil over medium heat till tender-crisp.
Season lightly using soy sauce mixed evenly throughout before serving hot with steamed brown rice if desired.
Flavor enhancer
Homemade sea salt seasoning blend
Make your own homemade seasoning blend by mixing dried kelp powder with coarse salt in equal portions in an airtight container.
Shake well, distributing evenly throughout the mix before use.
When sprinkled atop roasted vegetables while cooking, it elevates the overall depth and complexity without overpowering the natural flavors of the dish itself.