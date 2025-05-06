What's the story

Seaweed, a nutrient-dense marine plant, is taking over kitchens around the globe for its unique taste and health benefits.

Rich in iodine, vitamins, and minerals, seaweed can be a versatile ingredient in multiple dishes.

Be it salads or soups, adding seaweed to meals can provide a unique flavor profile that is delicious and satisfying.

Here are some top recipes to experiment with seaweed.