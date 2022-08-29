Lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 decor ideas for the upcoming festival

Aug 29, 2022

Here are some beautiful decor ideas that you can put to use this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Approaching this year on 31st August, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day celebration replete with incredible decorations and delicious food. Devotees from around the country welcome Bappa into their homes and decorate the space to the best of their ability. So if you're looking for some decor inspiration for the upcoming festival, consider yourself sorted. Here are five easy and stunning Ganesh Chaturthi decor ideas.

Auspicious Flowers

Flowers are considered auspicious on many Indian festivals and celebrations. Hence, they are widely used for decorations. You can easily ornate Ganpati's home with beautiful strings of colorful flowers to make it look more blissful. If not natural, you can even go for artificial flowers that are easily available in the market. Place individual flowers or use their petals to make designs and patterns.

Make it "lit" Lights

You can get your hands on some vibrant fairy lights that goes well with the theme. Additionally, you can use multicolor lights or big bulbs to make the mandap look more "lit". A better idea is to layer the lights around the idol to give it a dropping effect. You can also light some diyas, for Lord Ganesha is known for driving darkness away.

Make it colorful Rangoli

No matter what you're celebrating, making a rangoli is never out of tradition. This Ganesh Chaturthi, put your creative juices at work and make a picture-perfect rangoli for Bappa. Create a colorful Ganpati rangoli and if need be, use a stencil which is easily available in the market. You can make colors like red, yellow, orange, and brown at home for an eco-friendly celebration.

Paper decorations Origami

Besides putting up flowers, you can also create some attractive paper designs to make the mandap look more picturesque. With origami, you can make patterns like swans, butterflies, and umbrellas. You can even create some beautiful abstract designs like spirals and strings. Stick to the mood by choosing a single color that unifies the entire theme or use multicolor papers.

Artsy Photo frames and paintings

If you are a total art freak, you can test your creative skills this Ganesh Chaturthi. Make beautiful paintings of the deity, put them inside colorful frames, and mount them on the wall behind his idol. You can also paste or hang them on the wall or fabric. Another idea is to fix an LED string and clip some adorable paper paintings on them.