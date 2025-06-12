What's the story

Pumpkins are versatile and can be used in a range of vegetarian dishes.

They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a healthy addition to any meal.

Whether you want to add some seasonal flair to your menu or just want to try something new, these pumpkin-based recipes offer delicious options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Each recipe emphasizes pumpkin's unique flavor while serving nutritious, satiating meals.