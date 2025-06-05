What's the story

In recent years, air-popped sorghum has emerged as a crunchy replacement for regular fried potato snacks.

This change is fueled by consumers looking for healthier snacking options without losing out on taste and texture.

Sorghum (a whole grain) also offers nutritional benefits that cater to health-conscious people.

As people try different snack options, knowing how air-popped sorghum differs from fried potato snacks can help.