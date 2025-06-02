You'll love these coriander recipes!
What's the story
Coriander, a versatile herb, is loved for its distinct flavor and aroma. It can turn simple dishes into something delightful.
Be it as a garnish or a key ingredient, coriander makes everything from various recipes fresh and delicious.
Here are five delightful coriander recipes that you can enjoy any time of the year. Each recipe emphasizes the herb's flavor-enhancing ability, while giving a refreshing twist to classic dishes.
Fresh dip
Zesty coriander chutney
Coriander chutney is a popular condiment which goes well with snacks as well as meals.
Prepared by blending fresh coriander leaves with mint, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices, this chutney gives a tangy and spicy kick.
It's ideal as a dip for savory snacks or as an accompaniment to main courses.
The vibrant green color and zesty taste make it an appealing addition to any meal.
Aromatic side
Coriander infused rice delight
An aromatic side dish, coriander rice, goes well with all sorts of cuisines.
It is prepared with basmati rice, fresh coriander leaves, cumin seeds, and garlic.
This dish offers subtle flavors that elevate the main course but do not overpower it.
The infusion of coriander yields a refreshing aroma while adding nutritional benefits such as vitamins A and C.
Warm comfort
Spicy coriander soup
A bowl of spicy coriander soup can be comforting during cooler months or when you want something light but flavorful.
This soup combines fresh coriander leaves with vegetables like carrots and potatoes and spices like cumin powder for added warmth.
The result: a hearty soup that's both nutritious and satisfying.
Flavorful dressing
Tangy coriander salad dressing
Transform your salads with tangy coriander dressing made from blended fresh cilantro leaves mixed with olive oil, lime juice or vinegar along with salt and pepper seasoning as per preference!
This dressing not only enhances flavor but also adds nutritional value with its rich content of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals present within the herb itself, making it a healthy choice for those looking to elevate their salad game!