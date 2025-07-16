Desk yoga: 5 poses to relieve stress at work

Incorporating yoga into your daily routine can be a simple yet effective way to alleviate stress and improve focus, especially when you're tied to a desk for long hours. Desk yoga poses are designed to fit seamlessly into your workday, offering relaxation without the need for special equipment or a dedicated space. Here are five easy desk yoga poses that you can practice daily to enhance your well-being and maintain productivity.

Stretch 1 Seated forward bend The seated forward bend works wonders for stretching the spine and releasing back tension. Sit comfortably on your chair with feet flat on the ground. Inhale deeply, then exhale as you slowly bend forward from the hips, reaching towards your feet or ankles. Hold this position for several breaths before returning to an upright position.

Stretch 2 Neck rolls Neck rolls help release tension accumulated in the neck and shoulders from prolonged sitting. Start by sitting up straight with shoulders relaxed. Slowly drop your chin towards your chest, then gently roll your head in a circular motion clockwise and counterclockwise. Repeat the exercise for about one minute on each side.

Stretch 3 Seated spinal twist The seated spinal twist improves spinal flexibility and digestion, and also reduces stress levels. Sit tall with feet firmly planted on the floor. Place one hand behind you on the seat of the chair, and use the other hand to hold onto the opposite knee as you gently twist your torso towards that side. Hold this pose for several breaths before switching sides.

Stretch 4 Wrist and finger stretches Wrist and finger stretches are essential for people who type or use mouse for long hours. Extend one arm out in front of you with palm facing downwards. Use your other hand to gently pull back on fingers until you feel a stretch along forearm muscles. Hold briefly before switching hands.