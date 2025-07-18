Tired feet? These exercises may help

Tired feet can be an all-too-common problem for a lot of us, especially after a long day of standing or walking. However, if you regularly practice certain exercises, you can ease the pain and refresh your feet. These are easy to do and can be performed at home without any special equipment. By making them a part of your routine, you can combat tiredness and improve foot health.

Toe stretch Toe stretching exercise Toe stretching is an excellent way to release stress from the feet. Sit comfortably on a chair, place one foot over the other knee, and gently pull back on your toes with your hand. Hold this stretch for about 10 seconds before releasing. Repeat this exercise five times on each foot to help improve flexibility and reduce stiffness.

Heel raise Heel raises for strengthening Heel raises are great for strengthening the muscles in your calves and feet. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, slowly lift your heels off the ground, balancing on the balls of your feet. Hold this position for a few seconds before lowering back down. Do three sets of 10 repetitions to strengthen the muscles and offer support.

Ankle circle Ankle circles for flexibility Ankle circles can increase flexibility in the ankle joint and improve circulation in the lower legs. While seated or standing, lift one foot slightly off the ground and rotate it clockwise 10 times, then counterclockwise another 10 times. Switch to the other foot and repeat this process to maintain joint mobility.

Arch roll Arch rolling with a ball Using a small ball, preferably a tennis ball, underfoot can work wonders to massage tired arches. Simply place the ball underneath one foot while sitting or standing and apply light pressure as you roll it from heel to toe repeatedly for two minutes (approx.) per foot. This exercise helps relieve tension in the arch area by stimulating blood flow.