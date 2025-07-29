Stiff neck? These exercises may help

Neck flexibility and mobility play an important role in maintaining overall posture and reducing injury risk. Performing regular exercises can contribute to improving neck flexibility and mobility, ensuring that the neck remains strong and flexible. In this article, we will tell you about five effective exercises that can improve neck flexibility and mobility. You can easily incorporate them into your daily routines.

Tilt exercise Neck tilts Neck tilts are simple yet effective for improving flexibility. To perform this exercise, sit or stand with your back straight. Slowly, tilt your head toward one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold this position for about 10 seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat on the other side, performing three sets on each side.

Rotation exercise Neck rotations Neck rotations serve to enhance mobility by loosening tight muscles around the neck area. Start by sitting or standing upright with your shoulders relaxed. Gently turn your head on one side as far as comfortable, hold for a few seconds, then return to center. Repeat the same movement towards the other side, completing 10 repetitions per direction.

Tuck exercise Chin tucks Chin tucks also work wonders for strengthening neck muscles and improving posture alignment. Start by sitting or standing straight with a straight back. Slowly pull your chin towards your chest (without moving any other part of your body) until you feel a stretch at the base of your skull. Hold this position for five seconds before releasing it slowly; repeat 10 times.