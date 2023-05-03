Lifestyle

Try these home remedies to clear a blocked nose

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 03, 2023, 12:15 pm 2 min read

Anchoo! The season of flu is back! From allergies to weather changes, a stuffy or blocked nose is a common condition that most people experience. But thankfully, there are many effective and no-fuss natural and home remedies that you can do to break free from it. Well, bookmark these five hacks for some respite.

Ginger compress or tea

Ginger works well when it's either used as a compressor or consumed as a tea. For compression, all you have to do is, boil some ginger pieces in two cups of water. Once done, soak a fresh piece of cloth in it and place it on your face for approximately 15 minutes. Try breathing through it so that your nose unclogs.

Drink apple cider vinegar with warm water

Packed with antibacterial and antifungal properties, apple cider vinegar can help you find respite from a stuffy nose. It also contains potassium which makes the mucus thin and prevents clogging. Mix two tablespoons of the cider in warm water and then consume the concoction thrice a day to attain its nasal benefits. For better taste, you can add a tablespoon of honey.

Hot shower for inhaling steam

Taking a hot shower is very effective in cases of a clogged nose. How? Well, the steam you inhale reduces pain, discomfort, and pressure in your nose, helping you find relief. In that light, you can also inhale steam from a bowl of hot water as it works equally well. Also, it's safe to do both of these activities multiple times a day.

Use a room humidifier to moisten the air

One of the many reasons why you should use a humidifier is that it adds moisture to the air and helps you breathe better. This lessens the amount of humid air around you which can otherwise cause disturbance in the nasal passage. There are many such vaporizing machines easily available in the market but practice safety while using them to avoid burning.

Correct your sleeping posture

Stuffiness or blockage in the nose amps up during the night when you sleep and that's because of the posture. Always put an extra pillow under your head so that your head elevates a little and the mucus doesn't get pushed back into the nasal passage. Additionally, you can apply some peppermint oil underneath your nostrils for better unclogging and breathing.