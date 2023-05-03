Lifestyle

Troubled with head lice? Remove them using these simple remedies

Try these remedies to remove lice from your scalp and hair

Nobody 'lice' those nymphs feeding on blood from their scalps. Head lice can be a nightmare for those dealing with it and more importantly, for those around the infected person since it can be transmitted. While for many they vanish with regular combing, others find it difficult to get rid of even after several washes. Try these natural and home remedies for some relief.

Salt and vinegar

Salt is sodium chloride while vinegar is loaded with acid. Together, they make for an effective remedy against head lice. All you have to do is, mix about 1/4 cup each of salt and vinegar and pour it into a bottle. Now spray this solution on your scalp and along the lengths of your hair, and wash it with water after two hours.

Neem juice

The striking health benefits of neem also include managing head lice as it is loaded with azadirachtin, which is a natural insecticide. Boil a cup of neem leaves, make its juice, and then blend it into a paste. Apply to your hair and allow it to completely dry on your scalp for two hours. Wash with warm water. Do this once a week.

Onion juice

Onion has an antibacterial and antifungal composition that removes lice. It also leaves your hair nourished and strengthened. Grab a few onions, chop them, and make their juice by blending them in a mixer. Apply this all over your scalp and allow it to dry for at least three hours. Comb your hair to remove dead lice and then wash with shampoo.

Coconut oil with apple cider vinegar

Even though it is time-consuming and patience-testing, a mixture of coconut oil and apple cider vinegar can remove lice from your head effectively. Apply a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar on your scalp and along the lengths of your hair. Once dried, apply coconut oil and leave it overnight. Next morning, wash your hair nicely with warm water.

Olive oil

Lice can go breathless for hours, so the best way to do this home remedy is to try it overnight. Apply lots of olive oil all over your scalp and hair and cover them with a shower cap. The following morning, brush your hair with a nit comb to remove the debris. Wash with water and repeat this ritual weekly for a month.