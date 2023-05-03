Lifestyle

5 asanas you can do with yoga straps

5 asanas you can do with yoga straps

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 03, 2023, 10:44 am 2 min read

Perform these easy poses using yoga strap

Although yoga is an ancient practice, recent variations and improvements in it like using props make it more suitable for people today. One of these support items is a yoga strap, which makes even the most difficult of asanas easily doable. So if you are keen on using this prop, perform these five excellent yoga poses, to begin with.

Janu Sirsasana

Sit with your left leg straight and your right leg folded. Loop the strap around the sole of your left foot and hold it firmly. Now inhale, stretch your right arm high, bend forward, and reach your left foot. Try to draw your forehead toward your toes as much as possible and it's done. Repeat the same steps with the other leg.

Supta Padangusthasana

Lie down on your yoga mat with your legs straight. Now bring your right leg up in the air, loop the strap on its sole, and pull it toward you as much as possible. Your left leg should remain straight and stable on the floor. Keep stretching it for a few seconds and then relax. Repeat the same process with the other leg.

Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana

Stand straight on the floor, raise your right leg rightward, and then loop your yoga strap around its sole. Pull the right leg a little more up in the air and balance your posture by extending your left arm toward the left side. Hold this pose for a few deep breaths and then release. Repeat the same procedure with the other leg.

Prasarita Padottanasana

Stand with your legs wide apart. Now bend a little and hold the yoga strap behind your legs. Keep at least one-foot space between each hand. Bend more, raise your hands toward the sky, and try to touch your forehead to the floor or as much as you can. Maintain this position for a few seconds and then release.

Paschimottanasana

To do this pose, sit comfortably with your spine erect and legs placed straight ahead. Join your feet, loop the strap around the soles, hold it firmly, and bend. Try to touch your forehead on your knees as you pull the soles toward yourself using the prop. Hold for a few deep breaths and then relax.