Don't make these mistakes while traveling in Montenegro

Known for its stunning coastline along the Adriatic Sea, with picturesque towns like Kotor, Budva, and Sveti Stefan, Montenegro is fast becoming a popular tourist destination in Europe. If you have a trip planned to this beautiful country, learn about some social faux pas and customs to have a hassle-free experience in the country. Here are some tips you should keep in mind.

Don't be startled if you find almost everyone smoking

Montenegro has one of the highest smoking rates in Europe. As of 2020, 31.40% of Montenegro's population above 15 years of age smoke regularly. Everywhere and anywhere, including bus stops, sidewalks, and cafés, you'll see locals lighting up a smoke. It won't ruin your meal, but it could be uncomfortable to deal with if you are a non-smoker.

Don't expect many people to speak English

Communication can be a challenge in Montenegro, as locals do not speak English, particularly in more rural or remote areas. However, in larger cities and tourist areas, you may be able to find the younger generation speaking English. But, it is always a good idea to learn some basic phrases in the local language, Montenegrin, as a sign of respect and to facilitate communication.

Don't expect many options if you are vegetarian

Montenegro's food is primarily meat-centric. If you are a non-vegetarian, it's heaven for you. But if you happen to be a vegetarian or a vegan, it can be challenging to find suitable options when dining out. You may have to survive on salad, pasta, or pizza. So, do some research in advance for vegetarian-friendly dishes or restaurants in the country.

Don't discuss business when dining

In Montenegrin culture, it is generally considered inappropriate and impolite to engage in work-related conversations over the dinner table. Meals are often seen as a way to socialize and build personal relationships rather than discussing work matters. Instead, it is more common to engage in small talk and discuss topics related to personal interests, such as sports, culture, or travel.