Intrusive thoughts: What are they and how to overcome them

May 03, 2023

Intrusive thoughts are sudden, involuntary, distressing, and common to experience

There are multiple episodes during our day when we are bogged down by a certain random thought that gets the better of us. And more often than not, these thoughts are far from making any sense, with slim to no chances of them happening in reality. Let's understand what these intrusive thoughts are and the ways you can overcome them at their incidences.

What are intrusive thoughts?

In layman's terms, intrusive thoughts are defined as those that appear to one's mind from nowhere and are often distressing. They are unwanted, unpleasant, aggressive, extreme, and often repetitive. Harvard Medical School defines it as, "Disturbing thoughts that pop into your mind unbidden, may make you feel uneasy but they are common." The more you try to push them, the more stubborn they become.

They may be violent, sexual, or fear-inducing in nature

According to the School, intrusive thoughts "might be violent or sexual, or a recurring fear that you'll do something inappropriate or embarrassing." Whatever may be the context, it makes one unsettled or inculcates the feeling of shame, worry, or guilt in them. It is normal to experience them until they start negatively impacting your life leading to a mental health disorder.

Types of intrusive thoughts that may consume you

Thoughts of crime, violence, sexual activities, aggression, causing harm to other people, religion, blasphemy, immorality, sickness, contamination, death, or self-doubt, etc. are all intrusive. These are involuntary and cast a deep influence on one's thought process, belief system, and personality.

Accept and allow them to come

As aforementioned, the more you try to get rid of them, the more they will chase you. Hence, accept and allow them some space in your mind for a while. This way they will vanish over time when you spend a moment with them. If they occur while you are occupied with something, pause and sit with them. Distracting yourself may make them recurring.

Resort to meditation

Meditation can help you in leaps and bounds when it comes to calming a constantly chattering mind or one filled with intrusive thoughts. Whenever you are stuck with one, all you have to do is to sit comfortably, close your eyes, and take a few deep and slow breaths. Deep breathing relaxes your mind and enhances your focus on the present.

Talk to a psychotherapist

If you are overwhelmed with your intrusive thoughts, you can seek professional treatment as a successful way out. Get in touch with a certified psychotherapist who can guide you the right way with their knowledge and skills. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is one common approach that they may use to expose you to your triggers and get you rid of intrusive thoughts.

Identify your triggers

A majority of thoughts occur with an underlying base or concept. The same is with intrusive thoughts. It is important to find out your triggers or stressors and act upon them to reduce these unwanted thoughts. Maintain a list of these and write a counter-thought against each to feel grounded. If your intrusive thought is to feel unwell, counter-react by describing your current well-being.

Improve your lifestyle

Thoughts flow to one's mind the most when they have too much free time in hand. Hence, ensure that you are spending your day in a productive manner. Improve your lifestyle by adopting healthy habits, learning new skills, pursuing hobbies, talking to your loved ones more often, going out for walks, listening to music, or simply doing anything that keeps you busy and occupied.