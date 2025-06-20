5 intriguing aspects of Vietnamese New Year celebrations

What's the story

Vietnamese New Year, or Tet, is an exuberant and culturally-immersive festival celebrating the arrival of spring.

It is Vietnam's most important holiday, celebrated with unique traditions and customs that showcase the nation's rich heritage.

From family reunions to traditional food and decor, Tet offers an interesting insight into Vietnamese culture.

Here are five interesting things about this joyous occasion that make it so special and beautiful.