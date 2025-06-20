5 intriguing aspects of Vietnamese New Year celebrations
What's the story
Vietnamese New Year, or Tet, is an exuberant and culturally-immersive festival celebrating the arrival of spring.
It is Vietnam's most important holiday, celebrated with unique traditions and customs that showcase the nation's rich heritage.
From family reunions to traditional food and decor, Tet offers an interesting insight into Vietnamese culture.
Here are five interesting things about this joyous occasion that make it so special and beautiful.
Lucky money
The significance of red envelopes
During Tet, it is customary to give red envelopes containing money to children and younger family members.
The tradition symbolizes good luck and prosperity for the coming year.
The amount inside varies but often includes an even number as it is considered lucky.
The red color of the envelope represents happiness and good fortune, making this practice a cherished part of Vietnamese New Year celebrations.
Festive cuisine
Traditional foods for good fortune
Tet is all about traditional foods that promise good luck in the new year.
Sticky rice cakes known as Banh Chung or Banh Tet are popular dishes made with glutinous rice, mung beans, etc., wrapped in banana leaves.
Apart from being mouth-watering, these dishes are also culturally important as they symbolize gratitude for ancestors' blessings.
Family bonds
Family reunions and ancestral worship
Family reunions take center stage during Tet as people head back to their homes to celebrate with their families.
It's also a time for paying homage to ancestors through rituals such as offering incense at family altars.
This not only strengthens the bond of the family but also pays respect to the deceased—an important facet of Vietnamese culture stressing on inter-generational unity.
Festive decor
Vibrant decorations everywhere
Homes are decorated with colorful decorations during Tet with peach blossoms or kumquat trees, which represent renewal and growth respectively.
These plants infuse life into homes all through the festivities.
Further, paper lanterns brighten the atmosphere, and calligraphy scrolls express the wish of happiness, health, and success making sure every nook and corner captures the festive spirit of this special occasion.
Energetic performances
Lion dances bring joyful energy
Lion dances, performed by skilled dancers in elaborate costumes, are sure to bring excitement and energy to the streets of Vietnam during Tet celebrations.
Accompanied by drums and cymbals, the performances are believed to ward off evil spirits and attract positive vibes to community gatherings and parades alike, showcasing the lively atmosphere surrounding the holiday season.