Impress your guests with Vietnamese banh mi with jackfruit recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 06:42 pm Jul 19, 202406:42 pm

What's the story The Vietnamese banh mi, a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisine, offers a flavorful and satisfying sandwich. This tutorial introduces a vegetarian, eggless version with jackfruit as the main filling. Originating from Vietnam and now popular worldwide, banh mi's unique taste and texture, along with its cultural significance and dietary adaptability, make it an essential dish to try. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian banh mi, gather one can of young green jackfruit (in brine or water), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon maple syrup or agave nectar, one teaspoon five-spice powder, two minced garlic cloves, one small eggless baguette or French roll, half a thinly sliced cucumber, pickled carrots and daikon radish, fresh cilantro leaves, vegan mayonnaise, and optional jalapeno slices.

Step 1

Prepare the jackfruit

Drain and rinse the jackfruit before cutting it into smaller pieces. In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, maple syrup or agave nectar, five-spice powder, and minced garlic to create the marinade. Add the jackfruit pieces to this mixture ensuring they are well coated. Let them marinate for at least 20 minutes to absorb the flavors fully.

Step 2

Cook the jackfruit filling

Heat a pan over medium heat, then add the marinated jackfruit and any remaining marinade. Cook for about 10 minutes, until the jackfruit becomes tender and slightly caramelized. For an added texture that closely mimics pulled pork, you can shred the jackfruit pieces with forks once they're soft enough. This step enhances the filling's texture, making it more enjoyable in your banh mi.

Step 3

Assemble your banh mi

Carefully slice your baguette or French roll lengthwise, ensuring not to cut all the way through, so it opens like a book. Generously spread vegan mayonnaise on both inner sides of the bread. Begin layering with the savory cooked jackfruit mixture. Follow this with layers of thinly sliced cucumbers, and then add a generous amount of pickled carrots and daikon radish slices on top.

Step 4

Final touches

Add fresh cilantro leaves for a burst of freshness. For spice, include jalapeno slices before closing the baguette. Press everything together slightly for cohesion. Enjoy your vegetarian Vietnamese banh mi with jackfruit! This dish caters to meat-free preferences and offers a unique twist on traditional recipes, making it ideal for exploring international cuisines from your kitchen.