What's the story

Poha, a popular breakfast dish in many Indian households, is known for its simplicity and quick preparation time.

This article focuses on a five-minute version of poha enhanced with the refreshing aroma of lemon zest.

The combination of flattened rice, spices, and lemon zest creates a delightful meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.

With minimal ingredients and effort, this dish can be an excellent start to your day.