No-fuss breakfast: Lemon zest poha in 5 minutes
What's the story
Poha, a popular breakfast dish in many Indian households, is known for its simplicity and quick preparation time.
This article focuses on a five-minute version of poha enhanced with the refreshing aroma of lemon zest.
The combination of flattened rice, spices, and lemon zest creates a delightful meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.
With minimal ingredients and effort, this dish can be an excellent start to your day.
Steps
Quick preparation steps
To make this dish quickly, rinse the flattened rice well to remove extra starch. Drain it well so it doesn't get soggy.
In a pan, heat some oil and add mustard seeds until they splutter. Add chopped onions and saute until they turn translucent.
Mix in turmeric powder for color and flavor before adding the drained poha.
Lemon zest
Adding fragrant lemon zest
The secret ingredient that makes this recipe stand out is lemon zest, which lends a fresh aroma to the dish.
Grate the outer skin of a lemon carefully, so as not to grate the bitter white pith underneath.
Sprinkle this zest over the poha while it's cooking for an invigorating citrusy note that goes perfectly with the spices.
Spices
Balancing flavors with spices
Spices are key in enhancing the flavor of poha.
If you like hot, you can add green chilies for spice, and curry leaves for an earthy flavor that adds to the dish's aroma.
A pinch of salt is important for flavor balance, so that one taste doesn't overpower the other.
For sweetness, you can mix in a little sugar, according to your taste.
Garnishing
Garnishing tips for extra crunch
To improve the texture and add a layer of crunch to your poha, try garnishing it with roasted peanuts or cashews.
The simple addition not only gives the delightful crunch but also enhances the softness of the poha.
Serve the aromatic dish hot, nicely plated, and garnished with fresh coriander leaves.
The garnishes are easily available in most kitchens, so you can enhance your breakfast without spending money or effort.