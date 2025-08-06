Stiff neck? These exercises may help

Neck tension has become a common problem for a lot of us owing to long hours of sitting, poor posture, or stress. Regular neck exercises can help relieve this discomfort and improve flexibility. By adding simple movements to your daily routine, you can lower stiffness and improve your range of motion. Here are five easy neck exercises to relieve tension and improve flexibility.

Tilt exercise Neck tilt for flexibility The neck tilt exercise is a simple movement to stretch the sides of your neck. To do this exercise, sit or stand with a straight back. Gradually tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a mild stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold this position for about 10 seconds before going back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side for balanced relief.

Rotation exercise Neck rotation for mobility Neck rotation is an excellent way to increase mobility in the cervical spine area. Start by sitting or standing upright with relaxed shoulders. Slowly turn your head to one side as far as comfortable without straining, keeping your chin parallel to the ground. Hold this position for five seconds before returning to center and repeating on the other side.

Stretch exercise Forward and backward neck stretch This exercise focuses on forward and backward neck movements, relieving tension from extended screen time or reading. Start by dropping your chin to your chest till you feel a stretch at the back of your neck; hold for five seconds. Next, gently raise your chin towards the ceiling without straining; hold again for five seconds before returning to neutral.

Turn exercise Side-to-side head turn Side-to-side head turns are great to loosen tight muscles around the neck area due to stress or bad posture habits. With time (if done regularly), they can greatly improve flexibility, too! Sit comfortably with feet flat on the floor, then slowly turn your head to the left and right alternately, holding each position briefly while maintaining good form throughout the entire movement sequence.