Stiff neck? These exercises may help
Stiff neck? These exercises may help

By Anujj Trehaan
Aug 06, 2025
09:51 am
Neck tension has become a common problem for a lot of us owing to long hours of sitting, poor posture, or stress. Regular neck exercises can help relieve this discomfort and improve flexibility. By adding simple movements to your daily routine, you can lower stiffness and improve your range of motion. Here are five easy neck exercises to relieve tension and improve flexibility.

Neck tilt for flexibility

The neck tilt exercise is a simple movement to stretch the sides of your neck. To do this exercise, sit or stand with a straight back. Gradually tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a mild stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold this position for about 10 seconds before going back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side for balanced relief.

Neck rotation for mobility

Neck rotation is an excellent way to increase mobility in the cervical spine area. Start by sitting or standing upright with relaxed shoulders. Slowly turn your head to one side as far as comfortable without straining, keeping your chin parallel to the ground. Hold this position for five seconds before returning to center and repeating on the other side.

Forward and backward neck stretch

This exercise focuses on forward and backward neck movements, relieving tension from extended screen time or reading. Start by dropping your chin to your chest till you feel a stretch at the back of your neck; hold for five seconds. Next, gently raise your chin towards the ceiling without straining; hold again for five seconds before returning to neutral.

Side-to-side head turn

Side-to-side head turns are great to loosen tight muscles around the neck area due to stress or bad posture habits. With time (if done regularly), they can greatly improve flexibility, too! Sit comfortably with feet flat on the floor, then slowly turn your head to the left and right alternately, holding each position briefly while maintaining good form throughout the entire movement sequence.

Shoulder shrugs for relaxation

Shoulder shrugs are great not just because they work upper trapezius muscles but also because they encourage relaxation through rhythmic motion patterns. These release accumulated tension quickly and effectively when done consistently over time. Stand tall with arms hanging naturally at your sides. Raise shoulders upwards toward ears, pause momentarily, then lower them back down. Repeat several times, ensuring smooth, controlled actions.