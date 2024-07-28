In short Simplifying... In short Soaking nuts before eating them enhances their nutritional benefits by reducing phytic acid, which improves the absorption of essential minerals.

It also improves their taste by reducing bitterness, and makes them softer and more hydrating.

Plus, soaking can adjust the thermal potency of nuts, aiding digestion and providing relief.

So, for a tastier, healthier, and easier-to-digest snack, try soaking your nuts overnight! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Here's why you should soak nuts before eating them

By Simran Jeet 03:14 pm Jul 28, 202403:14 pm

What's the story Nuts are often hailed as nutritional powerhouses, packed with essential nutrients like healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They make for convenient snacks and versatile ingredients in various culinary creations. However, there's a simple practice that can enhance their nutritional profile and improve digestibility: soaking them in water before consumption. Let's delve into five compelling reasons to soak nuts before indulging in their goodness

Anti-nutrients

Improved digestibility

Nuts naturally contain enzyme inhibitors and phytic acid, which can make them difficult to digest and inhibit the absorption of nutrients. Soaking nuts initiates the germination process, neutralizing these anti-nutrients and enzyme inhibitors. This process, known as germination or sprouting, breaks down complex compounds, making the nuts easier on the digestive system and enhancing the availability of nutrients for absorption.

Bioavailabilty

Enhanced nutrient absorption

Phytic acid, present in nuts, binds to essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc, forming phytates that are not easily absorbed by the body. By soaking nuts, the phytic acid content is reduced, allowing for better absorption of these vital minerals. Consequently, the nutrients present in the nuts become more bioavailable, maximizing their nutritional benefits.

Softening

Reduced bitterness and improved flavor

Some nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, can have a slightly bitter taste due to the presence of tannins and enzyme inhibitors. Soaking nuts helps to leach out these bitter compounds, resulting in a milder flavor and improved overall taste. Additionally, soaked nuts tend to have a softer texture, which can be particularly appealing in recipes or when eaten as snacks.

Hydration

Enhanced hydration and texture

Nuts are naturally dry and can sometimes cause dehydration, especially when consumed in large quantities. Soaking nuts in water before eating them increases their water content, providing a hydrating effect when consumed. This added moisture also contributes to a softer texture, making the nuts more palatable, especially for individuals with dental issues or those who prefer a softer crunch.

Warming effects

Adjust thermal potency

Soaking nuts overnight can adjust their thermal potency, aiding digestion irrespective of weather. Certain nuts, such as walnuts and almonds, are recognized for their warming effects, stimulating circulation and generating warmth. Conversely, coconut and pine nuts are regarded as cooling. This adjustment in thermal potency supports easier digestion and aligns with the body's internal balance, offering relief.