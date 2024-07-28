Here's why you should soak nuts before eating them
Nuts are often hailed as nutritional powerhouses, packed with essential nutrients like healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They make for convenient snacks and versatile ingredients in various culinary creations. However, there's a simple practice that can enhance their nutritional profile and improve digestibility: soaking them in water before consumption. Let's delve into five compelling reasons to soak nuts before indulging in their goodness
Improved digestibility
Nuts naturally contain enzyme inhibitors and phytic acid, which can make them difficult to digest and inhibit the absorption of nutrients. Soaking nuts initiates the germination process, neutralizing these anti-nutrients and enzyme inhibitors. This process, known as germination or sprouting, breaks down complex compounds, making the nuts easier on the digestive system and enhancing the availability of nutrients for absorption.
Enhanced nutrient absorption
Phytic acid, present in nuts, binds to essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc, forming phytates that are not easily absorbed by the body. By soaking nuts, the phytic acid content is reduced, allowing for better absorption of these vital minerals. Consequently, the nutrients present in the nuts become more bioavailable, maximizing their nutritional benefits.
Reduced bitterness and improved flavor
Some nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, can have a slightly bitter taste due to the presence of tannins and enzyme inhibitors. Soaking nuts helps to leach out these bitter compounds, resulting in a milder flavor and improved overall taste. Additionally, soaked nuts tend to have a softer texture, which can be particularly appealing in recipes or when eaten as snacks.
Enhanced hydration and texture
Nuts are naturally dry and can sometimes cause dehydration, especially when consumed in large quantities. Soaking nuts in water before eating them increases their water content, providing a hydrating effect when consumed. This added moisture also contributes to a softer texture, making the nuts more palatable, especially for individuals with dental issues or those who prefer a softer crunch.
Adjust thermal potency
Soaking nuts overnight can adjust their thermal potency, aiding digestion irrespective of weather. Certain nuts, such as walnuts and almonds, are recognized for their warming effects, stimulating circulation and generating warmth. Conversely, coconut and pine nuts are regarded as cooling. This adjustment in thermal potency supports easier digestion and aligns with the body's internal balance, offering relief.