5 amaranth recipes you haven't tried yet
What's the story
Popularly known as a superfood, amaranth, a nutritious grain-like seed, is winning hearts for its health benefits and versatility in the kitchen.
Packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, it makes for an amazing substitute for regular grains.
If you wish to try something new with amaranth, here are five unique recipes you probably haven't tried yet. These dishes highlight amaranth's adaptability in varied cuisines.
Morning delight
Amaranth breakfast porridge
Start your day with a warm bowl of amaranth porridge.
Cooked with water or milk till creamy, this dish can be sweetened with honey or maple syrup and topped with fresh fruits like berries or bananas.
Adding nuts like almonds or walnuts gives an extra crunch and boosts the nutritional value.
This hearty breakfast option is perfect for those looking for a filling meal to kickstart their morning.
Flavorful bites
Savory amaranth patties
Transform amaranth into savory patties by mixing cooked seeds with vegetables like grated carrots and zucchini.
Add spices such as cumin and coriander for flavor enhancement.
Shape the mixture into small patties and pan-fry them till golden brown on both sides.
These patties make an excellent snack or appetizer when served with yogurt dip or chutney.
Colorful meal
Amaranth stuffed bell peppers
For a colorful main course, stuff bell peppers with a mixture of cooked amaranth, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and spices like paprika and oregano.
Bake the stuffed peppers until they're tender but still hold their shape.
Not only does this dish look appetizing, but it also makes for a wholesome meal loaded with protein and fiber.
Fresh mix
Amaranth salad bowl
For a refreshing salad, combine cooked amaranth with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, parsley, and mint leaves.
Dress it lightly with olive oil and lemon juice for added zestiness.
This salad makes for an ideal side dish or light lunch option which is both nutritious and satisfying.
Snack time
Crispy amaranth granola bars
Make homemade granola bars with popped amaranth, oats, dried fruits (like raisins or cranberries), and nuts (like cashews).
Bind with honey and bake at a low temperature until golden brown.
This way, you'll get a crispy final product, ready to eat, according to one's taste and nutritional needs.