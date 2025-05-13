What's the story

Popularly known as a superfood, amaranth, a nutritious grain-like seed, is winning hearts for its health benefits and versatility in the kitchen.

Packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, it makes for an amazing substitute for regular grains.

If you wish to try something new with amaranth, here are five unique recipes you probably haven't tried yet. These dishes highlight amaranth's adaptability in varied cuisines.