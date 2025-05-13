How to use lemongrass in your cooking
What's the story
A versatile herb, Lemongrass' citrusy aroma and flavor make it a common ingredient in Asian cuisine.
Its distinctive taste can uplift a variety of dishes, making it a go-to herb for foodies.
Here are creative recipes using the beloved lemongrass, giving you fresh ideas to try in your kitchen.
From soups to desserts, these recipes highlight the flexibility of this fragrant herb, elevating both traditional and contemporary dishes.
Soup delight
Lemongrass coconut soup
Lemongrass coconut soup marries the aroma of lemongrass with the creaminess of coconut milk.
To begin, simmer chopped stalks of lemongrass with ginger and garlic in vegetable broth.
Stir in coconut milk, lime juice, and vegetables of your choice (like mushrooms or bell peppers).
Voila! You have a soul-soothing soup with a perfect tangy-creamy balance that can be relished as an appetizer or main course.
Flavorful grains
Lemongrass infused rice
Infusing rice with lemongrass gives this staple dish an aromatic twist.
Simply bruise lemongrass stalks lightly to release their oils and add them to the rice cooker along with jasmine rice and water.
As the rice cooks, it absorbs the subtle citrus notes from the lemongrass, resulting in a fragrant side dish that goes well with various entrees.
Quick stir-fry
Lemongrass stir-fried vegetables
For a quick stir-fry bursting with flavor, lemongrass is your best friend.
Slice up fresh vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots into bite-sized pieces.
In a hot pan, saute minced lemongrass with garlic until fragrant and then add the vegetables.
Toss everything together with soy sauce and sesame oil for an easy yet flavorful meal option.
Sweet treat
Lemongrass tea cake
Lemongrass tea cake is a delicious way to savor this herb's distinct taste in dessert form.
Prepare by infusing milk (or plant-based alternatives such as almond milk) with chopped lemongrass stalks on low heat until aromatic.
Strain out solids before using it as part of your cake batter mixture with flour, sugar, baking powder, etc.
Bake until golden brown, then serve warm, topped off, perhaps, with some icing sugar dusted on top if desired.