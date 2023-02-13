Lifestyle

Valentine's Day gifts that your bae won't find boring

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 13, 2023, 06:30 pm 3 min read

Surprise your boo with these thoughtful gifts this Valentine's Day

The day of love, romance, and gifts is almost here! Valentine's Day is just around the corner and we are sure that you are exploring around to score the best gifts for your partner. However, while you are at it, skip buying the same old gifts like flowers and chocolates that your boo may find boring. Instead, check out our list for better ideas.

Surprise them with a vacation/staycation at their favorite destination

There is hardly anything more romantic and warm than traveling with your bae. So this Valentine's Day, you can plan a vacation at their favorite travel destination. This can be thought of as a surprise or a planned investment where you both pool in resources to celebrate the day of love outdoors together. A staycation at a picturesque resort can also do the job.

A movie under the starry night sky is always romantic

Watching movies together is one way you both lovebirds can immerse in some love and romance. And with that, we mean watching the latest release at an open-air cinema, under the open night sky with the spring breeze rustling through your hair. If not, you can even arrange for a private movie affair where the two of you watch your favorite flick together.

Customized gifts are love personified

This may seem a tad bit ordinary but it is still out of the (chocolate) box. While customized items like mugs, clothing, and photo frames are mundane, you can look into some more creative options like a pizza that spells their name or arranging for a personal radio show. Additionally, there are many artists who can curate and record personalized poems and songs.

Walk down memory lane, one page at a time

One of the best ways to move ahead in your relationship is to go back in time and relive the fondest memories together. And in this age of social media, gathering candid pictures, embarrassing shots, funny outings, and romantic moments is a cakewalk. With that, you can curate a photo book of memories for your partner, celebrating each moment one page at a time.

Can't bring a star? Name one after them

There are many platforms from where you can buy a real star from the universe and name it on your bae. The star you select is registered in the official star database with accurate coordinates. Only the stars visible from your destination are named so that you can spot them easily. And guess what? You are also delivered a certificate stating all the information.