What's the story

Citrus fruits are all about vibrant flavors and refreshing zest, making them an ideal addition to vegetarian dishes.

Not only do these fruits amp up the taste, but they also lend an element of freshness to the meal.

From salads to desserts, citrus zest can make the simplest of ingredients a delight to feast on.

Here are five vegetarian dishes that exude the magic of citrus zest, serving flavor and nutrition in every bite.