Halloween 2022: Here's a guide to throw a 'killer' party!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 28, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Let's make your party too haunted to forget! Halloween is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to 'creep' in some devilish fun. So if you are all set to throw a party to commemorate the occasion, consider yourself sorted with us. Here's a guide to how you can throw a killer Halloween party that your guests be 'nightmaring' about!

Decorations Choose a decor theme

Although Halloween is a theme on its own, there are a multitude of sub-themes that you can put to use to decorate your space. From themes including haunted house, graveyard, and slaughter house to monster bash, crazy scientist, and zombies, there are so many ideas to choose from. Accordingly, you can plan on the decorations like lighting, installations, wall hangings, and more.

Style game Arrange your costumes early

Once you have selected a specific theme for your Halloween party, the next is to arrange for your costumes. Pick a haunted character from a movie and dress like them. Don't forget to put on appropriate makeup and accessories to complement your eerie look. If nothing comes to mind, chop your old dark clothes from the sides, and voila, your spooky garb is ready.

Food and drinks Get your menu ready

A chomp-fest on Halloween is a must. So when you are hosting a party, make sure your menu includes a variety of Halloween-themed dishes and beverages. From spider biscuits to monster burgers, you can check out some really easy and inviting Halloween recipes. As for your bar menu, we have curated a list of non-alcoholic Halloween beverages for you.

Fun activities Plan some spooky games

What's a party without some fun games to engage in, right? There are quite a lot of games and activities that you can organize during the party to keep your guests entertained and engaged. From a scavenger hunt (treasure hunt) and 'wrap the mummy' to watching some horror movies together, there's a lot you and your tribe can vibe on.

A ghost call Send out party invitations

Once everything is planned, it's time to make a "ghost call." While this may sound a little conventional, sending out physical invites is still popular in this age of digitalization. That said, print some spooky-themed invitation cards featuring colors and fonts that align with your Halloween party theme. You can also add witchcraft symbols, images of howling hounds, Gothic designs, and other thematic representations.