Celebrity-approved hat trends to try now
What's the story
This summer, African celebrities are bringing their A-game to the hat game! From traditional to modern, these hats are taking the fashion world by storm.
The colorful hues and intricate patterns pay homage to Africa's rich cultural heritage while making them modern. Apart from being stylish, the hats also double as sun protection as the temperatures soar.
Let's take a look at some of the hottest hat trends sported by African celebrities this season.
Vibrant designs
Bold prints and patterns
From bold prints to patterns, African celebrities are making a statement with their hats this summer.
Most of these designs come with geometric shapes, floral motifs, or tribal patterns that can never go unnoticed in a crowd.
Bright colors like red, yellow, and blue further add the vibrancy to these hats.
But it's not merely about looks, African culture is celebrated through these modern-day fashion statements.
Sun shielding
Wide-brimmed hats for sun protection
Wide-brimmed hats have become a staple among our African celebs for their practicality and style.
These hats give excellent sun protection while adding an elegant touch to any outfit.
Made out of materials like straw or cotton, they are lightweight and breathable- just perfect for hot summer days.
Celebrities often pair them up with sunglasses for a chic look that combines functionality with fashion.
Cultural fusion
Traditional headwraps with modern twists
Headwraps have always been a part of African culture, but this summer we see them getting a new avatar among celebs.
By using modern fabrics or embellishments like beads or sequins, these headwraps give a new meaning to tradition.
They can be styled in different manners to suit different occasions- from casual outings to formal events- making them versatile accessories that respect cultural roots but also accept modernity.
Retro revival
Bucket hats making a comeback
Bucket hats are making a comeback with African celebs this summer as part of the retro revival that is sweeping through fashion circles around the world.
Casual and easy-going, bucket hats are made from denim or canvas in unique prints or logos.
They make for a personal style statement by every celebrity who opts for them over everything else available today!