What's the story

This summer, African celebrities are bringing their A-game to the hat game! From traditional to modern, these hats are taking the fashion world by storm.

The colorful hues and intricate patterns pay homage to Africa's rich cultural heritage while making them modern. Apart from being stylish, the hats also double as sun protection as the temperatures soar.

Let's take a look at some of the hottest hat trends sported by African celebrities this season.