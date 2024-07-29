Try this African-inspired peanut stew recipe
Originating from West Africa, this vegetarian and eggless peanut stew is a hearty dish that has gained worldwide popularity. It blends the richness of peanuts with fresh vegetables, creating a unique and satisfying meal. Traditionally enjoyed with rice or bread, this stew is nutritious and comforting. Let's start cooking and bring a taste of Africa to your kitchen.
Gather the following ingredients
For this stew, gather one tablespoon vegetable oil, one diced onion, two minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon grated ginger, one diced bell pepper, two diced tomatoes, one-half cup tomato paste, four cups vegetable broth, one cup natural peanut butter (smooth or crunchy), two cups chopped sweet potatoes, one 15-ounce can chickpeas (drained), salt to taste, optional red pepper flakes, and cilantro for garnish.
Prepare your vegetables
Begin by preparing your vegetables. Peel and dice the sweet potatoes into bite-sized pieces. Similarly, dice the onion and bell pepper for even cooking. Finely mince the garlic cloves and grate the ginger to have about one teaspoon. This preparation ensures all ingredients cook evenly and absorb flavors well, setting the foundation for a flavorful stew.
Saute vegetables and spices
In a large pot over medium heat, add the vegetable oil followed by the diced onions. Saute until they become translucent. Add in the minced garlic cloves and grated ginger; cook for another minute until fragrant. Then introduce the diced bell peppers to saute until slightly softened. This step builds a flavor base for our stew.
Add tomatoes and broth
Add the diced tomatoes and tomato paste to your pot, cooking them for about five minutes until they begin to break down. Gradually pour in the four cups of vegetable broth, stirring continuously. This process ensures that all the ingredients are well incorporated without any lumps from the tomato paste, creating a smooth base for your stew.
Simmer with peanut butter and sweet potatoes
Add natural peanut butter to the pot, stirring until it blends into a creamy texture. Add sweet potatoes and drained chickpeas, seasoning with salt and optional red pepper flakes for heat. Partially cover the pot, allowing steam to escape, and simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes, or until sweet potatoes are tender. Serve hot, garnished with cilantro, alongside rice or bread.