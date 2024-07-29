In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful African-inspired peanut stew with a medley of veggies, peanut butter, and spices.

Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger, then add bell peppers, tomatoes, and broth.

Stir in peanut butter, sweet potatoes, and chickpeas, simmer until tender, and serve hot with a cilantro garnish.

This hearty stew pairs perfectly with rice or bread. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this African-inspired peanut stew recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:58 pm Jul 29, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Originating from West Africa, this vegetarian and eggless peanut stew is a hearty dish that has gained worldwide popularity. It blends the richness of peanuts with fresh vegetables, creating a unique and satisfying meal. Traditionally enjoyed with rice or bread, this stew is nutritious and comforting. Let's start cooking and bring a taste of Africa to your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this stew, gather one tablespoon vegetable oil, one diced onion, two minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon grated ginger, one diced bell pepper, two diced tomatoes, one-half cup tomato paste, four cups vegetable broth, one cup natural peanut butter (smooth or crunchy), two cups chopped sweet potatoes, one 15-ounce can chickpeas (drained), salt to taste, optional red pepper flakes, and cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables. Peel and dice the sweet potatoes into bite-sized pieces. Similarly, dice the onion and bell pepper for even cooking. Finely mince the garlic cloves and grate the ginger to have about one teaspoon. This preparation ensures all ingredients cook evenly and absorb flavors well, setting the foundation for a flavorful stew.

Step 2

Saute vegetables and spices

In a large pot over medium heat, add the vegetable oil followed by the diced onions. Saute until they become translucent. Add in the minced garlic cloves and grated ginger; cook for another minute until fragrant. Then introduce the diced bell peppers to saute until slightly softened. This step builds a flavor base for our stew.

Step 3

Add tomatoes and broth

Add the diced tomatoes and tomato paste to your pot, cooking them for about five minutes until they begin to break down. Gradually pour in the four cups of vegetable broth, stirring continuously. This process ensures that all the ingredients are well incorporated without any lumps from the tomato paste, creating a smooth base for your stew.

Step 4

Simmer with peanut butter and sweet potatoes

Add natural peanut butter to the pot, stirring until it blends into a creamy texture. Add sweet potatoes and drained chickpeas, seasoning with salt and optional red pepper flakes for heat. Partially cover the pot, allowing steam to escape, and simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes, or until sweet potatoes are tender. Serve hot, garnished with cilantro, alongside rice or bread.