By Anujj Trehaan 10:51 am Jul 23, 202410:51 am

What's the story Bibimbap, a celebrated Korean dish, boasts vibrant colors and diverse flavors. Traditionally, it's a bowl of warm white rice topped with sauteed vegetables, chili pepper paste, soy sauce, and/or fermented soybean paste. Our vegetarian and eggless version features tofu as the protein source. This dish provides a delightful taste experience and a balanced meal. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian, eggless bibimbap, gather one cup short-grain rice, two cups water, 200 grams firm tofu, one thinly sliced small zucchini, one julienned carrot, a handful of blanched spinach leaves, two tablespoons soy sauce (divided), one tablespoon sesame oil (divided), salt to taste, two cloves minced garlic (divided), half a cup of sliced mushrooms (shiitake or button), and gochujang to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the rice

Start by rinsing the short-grain rice under cold water until clear. Then, combine the rice with two cups of water in a pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 18 minutes or until water is absorbed. Remove from heat but keep covered to steam for an additional 10 minutes.

Step 2

Cooking vegetables and tofu

While the rice cooks, prepare tofu and vegetables. Press tofu to remove moisture, then cube. In a pan with half a tablespoon sesame oil, cook tofu with one tablespoon soy sauce and garlic until golden. Set aside. Saute zucchini, carrots, and mushrooms in the same pan, seasoning each lightly. Blanch spinach for a minute, then season with soy sauce.

Step 3

Assembling bibimbap

To assemble your bibimbap, take four bowls, divide cooked rice among them, and top each bowl evenly with prepared vegetables. Place golden brown tofu cubes at the center, drizzle gochujang according to taste preference, and finally garnish each bowl with sesame seeds if desired. Serve immediately while warm, enjoy your homemade vegetarian eggless Korean bibimbap!