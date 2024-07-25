In short Simplifying... In short Cold showers might be more than just a wake-up call.

Studies suggest they can lower stress levels, boost mood and alertness, and even potentially strengthen your immune system.

However, they're not for everyone, especially those with certain health conditions, and they might not be the best post-workout routine.

So, before you turn that dial to cold, consult your doctor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Here's why cold showers are good for you

By Simran Jeet 04:56 pm Jul 25, 202404:56 pm

What's the story Cold water immersion, a form of cryotherapy, has been utilized since the times of ancient Greece due to its alleged health benefits. In modern times, this practice has evolved into the more accessible trend of taking cold showers. Despite limited research specifically on cold showers, experts suggest that they may offer potential benefits for mental and cardiovascular health.

Research

Limited research yet promising potential

Dr. Corey Simon, an associate professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Duke University and senior fellow at the Duke Aging Center, admits that research on cold showers is "very, very thin." Existing studies often face methodological issues or have low participant numbers, typically consisting of healthy younger adults. Despite these limitations, experts theorize that the benefits may stem from overcoming a stressor - in this case, the cold water.

Study

Cold showers: A stress-busting technique?

A study published in Current Psychology in October 2022 found that participants who took daily cold showers for two weeks reported lower stress levels than a control group. The benefits were more pronounced when participants used a specific breathing technique during their showers. This suggests that the psychological process of adapting to and overcoming the stressor of cold water may be beneficial.

Benefits

Cold showers: A boost for mood and alertness?

According to Dr. Rachelle Reed, an exercise physiologist in Athens, Georgia, cold showers may enhance mood and mental alertness due to an increase in neurotransmitters such as epinephrine, norepinephrine, and dopamine. This psychological uplift could also explain why some individuals report a reduction in pain after taking cold showers. The shock of the cold temperature may briefly stress the cardiovascular system, leading to improved blood flow as the body works to return to its normal state.

Precautions

Cold showers: A cautionary approach

Experts warn against trying cold showers without consulting a doctor first, especially for individuals with cardiovascular issues, circulatory problems, sensation issues like Raynaud's disease or neuropathy, diabetes, or those who are pregnant or have recently had surgery. Cold therapy can be dangerous and has resulted in fatalities. Therefore, this warning should not be taken lightly.

Immunity

Cold showers and the immune system: A potential link?

A May 2014 study found that participants who practiced meditation, deep breathing, and cold showers for 10 days had fewer symptoms when administered a bacterial infection via injection. However, Dr. Corey Simon notes that decreasing the inflammatory response to temporary illness might prolong or prevent recovery. Another study in September 2016 found that people who took cold showers experienced a 29% reduction in time absent from work due to sickness.

Muscles

Cold showers and muscle soreness: A delicate balance

Cold showers could potentially alleviate muscle soreness, but they are not recommended immediately after a resistance training workout. According to Dr. Rachelle Reed, this is because they could disrupt the inflammation process that strengthens muscles over time. Reed suggests using cold therapy only on days off from lifting, indicating a need for balance in its application.