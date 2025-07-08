Avocado v/s guacamole: Comparing their nutrition

While avocados and guacamole are often talked about for their health benefits, they aren't the same thing. Avocados are fruits, while guacamole is an avocado-based dish garnished with lime juice, salt, and sometimes tomatoes/onions. Knowing the difference between the two nutritionally can help people make wiser dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional values of avocados and guacamole to understand their health benefits.

Avocado basics Avocado's nutrient profile Avocados are packed with healthy fats, especially monounsaturated fats that promote heart health. They are also a great source of fiber, which is good for digestion and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Avocados are also a good source of vitamins like vitamin K, vitamin E, and a number of B vitamins. Avocados are rich in potassium, which promotes cardiovascular activity by regulating blood pressure.

Guacamole composition Guacamole's added ingredients Guacamole contains other ingredients that can change its nutritional value from plain avocado. Lime juice adds vitamin C while giving flavor without any calories or fat. Salt is usually added for taste but should be had in moderation because of sodium content. Other optional ingredients like tomatoes or onions provide small amounts of vitamins A and C, and antioxidants.

Caloric content Caloric differences between them The calorie difference between avocado and guacamole can also depend on how they are prepared and what is added to guacamole recipes. A medium avocado generally has about 240 calories, mostly from fats. However, when made into guacamole with other ingredients like lime juice or tomatoes, calories can increase a little depending on how much you have.