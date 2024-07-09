In brief Simplifying... In brief Bhaktapur, Nepal is a historical treasure, home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Durbar Square, filled with ancient palaces, temples, and statues.

Visitors can experience the city's rich pottery-making heritage at Pottery Square, taste unique Newari cuisine, and explore the oldest temple in Nepal, Changu Narayan Temple.

This city offers a captivating journey through time, culture, and tradition. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all travelers!

Bhaktapur, Nepal: A journey through time

By Anujj Trehaan 04:33 pm Jul 09, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Bhaktapur, located in the Kathmandu Valley of Nepal, is a city that feels like stepping back into a medieval era. Known for its rich culture, ancient architecture, and traditional crafts, this city offers a unique glimpse into Nepal's historical heritage. Unlike the bustling capital of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur provides a serene atmosphere where travelers can explore at their own pace.

Historic heart

Wander through Bhaktapur Durbar Square

The heart of Bhaktur is its Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site brimming with palaces, temples, and statues dating back to the Malla Dynasty. Visitors can marvel at the intricate wood carvings of the 55 Window Palace and be awed by the towering Nyatapola Temple. Walking through this square feels like traversing through pages of history.

Craftsmanship corner

Discover pottery making in Pottery Square

A brief stroll from Durbar Square, Pottery Square welcomes visitors with the sight of potters masterfully molding clay on traditional wheels. This spot highlights Bhaktapur's esteemed pottery-making heritage. Here, travelers not only witness the art of pottery but also get a chance to engage in creating their own pieces. Additionally, they can acquire beautifully crafted clay souvenirs to take home.

Culinary exploration

Taste traditional Newari cuisine

Bhaktapur is renowned for offering an exceptional opportunity to taste Newari cuisine, celebrated for its unique flavors and ingredients. Among the local delicacies, bara (lentil pancakes) and juju dhau (king yogurt) stand out as must-try dishes. These traditional foods reflect the rich Newar culture. Visitors will find many small eateries around Durbar Square serving these exquisite dishes, providing a genuine taste of local cuisine.

Ancient worship

Visit Changu Narayan Temple

Perched atop a hill on the outskirts of Bhaktapur, Changu Narayan Temple stands as the oldest temple in Nepal. Offering panoramic views of the landscape, this site is a treasure trove for those interested in ancient Hindu practices. Its intricate carvings and historical artifacts within the temple complex are compelling reasons for history enthusiasts to visit.