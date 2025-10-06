Birdwatching in Assam: Top national parks to explore

Assam , a northeastern state in India, is famous for its rich biodiversity and lush green landscapes. The state is home to a number of national parks that provide the perfect opportunity for birdwatchers to explore the avian life in its natural habitat. From rare species to common ones, these parks have it all. Here are some of the best national parks in Assam for birdwatching enthusiasts.

Kaziranga Kaziranga National Park: A birdwatcher's paradise Kaziranga National Park is famous for its one-horned rhinoceros, but it also has an amazing variety of birds. The park is home to over 480 species of birds, including the lesser adjutant stork and the great hornbill. The park's diverse habitats, from grasslands to wetlands, make it an ideal place for different bird species. Early morning visits give birdwatchers a chance to see these creatures at their most active.

Manas Manas National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage Site Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas National Park is famous for its pristine beauty and rich biodiversity. The park is home to more than 300 species of birds, including the Bengal florican and the grey-headed fish eagle. Manas' grasslands and forests provide a perfect habitat for these birds. Birdwatchers can take guided tours to explore different areas of the park and spot various avian species.

Nameri Nameri National Park: Trekking with birds Nameri National Park also offers trekking opportunities along with birdwatching. The park is home to over 300 species of birds, including the white-winged duck and the crested serpent eagle. Trekking trails let visitors explore dense forests and riverbanks where many birds can be spotted easily. Guided treks are available for those who want to learn more about the park's ecology while enjoying its avian diversity.